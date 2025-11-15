Colombia vs New Zealand LIVE: Puerta scores the first goal of the game! (1-0) 2025 international friendly

Colombia are playing against New Zealand in an international friendly at Chase Stadium, set to play the first of their final two matches of the year as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup. Next on the schedule, Colombia will take on Australia on November 18th in New York.

Colombia enter the match following a scoreless draw against Canada during the October FIFA window. However, prior to that, they secured excellent results, defeating Mexico 4-0 in another friendly and achieving 6-3 and 3-0 victories over Venezuela and Bolivia, respectively, in South American qualifiers.

On the other side, New Zealand are not arriving in top form despite having already secured their ticket for the 2026 World Cup. After salvaging a valuable 1-1 draw against Norway in their last match, they suffered four consecutive defeats prior to that, with their last victory dating back to June 7th against Ivory Coast.

This contest is a good test for both teams, who have already secured their qualification for the 2026 World Cup and are focused on arriving at the tournament in the best possible shape.