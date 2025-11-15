Trending topics:
Colombia vs New Zealand LIVE: Puerta scores the first goal of the game! (1-0) 2025 international friendly

Colombia are playing against New Zealand in the United States as part of a 2025 international friendly. Stay with us in this live blog to receive every minute-by-minute update!

By Gianni Taina

Luis Diaz of Colombia and Chris Wood of New Zealand.
© Getty ImagesLuis Diaz of Colombia and Chris Wood of New Zealand.

Colombia are playing against New Zealand in an international friendly at Chase Stadium, set to play the first of their final two matches of the year as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup. Next on the schedule, Colombia will take on Australia on November 18th in New York.

Colombia enter the match following a scoreless draw against Canada during the October FIFA window. However, prior to that, they secured excellent results, defeating Mexico 4-0 in another friendly and achieving 6-3 and 3-0 victories over Venezuela and Bolivia, respectively, in South American qualifiers.

On the other side, New Zealand are not arriving in top form despite having already secured their ticket for the 2026 World Cup. After salvaging a valuable 1-1 draw against Norway in their last match, they suffered four consecutive defeats prior to that, with their last victory dating back to June 7th against Ivory Coast.

This contest is a good test for both teams, who have already secured their qualification for the 2026 World Cup and are focused on arriving at the tournament in the best possible shape.

28'- New Zealand nearly equalize! (1-0)

Barbarouses unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box that Montero managed to save, sending the ball out for a corner.

26'- Colombia nearly scores the second! (1-0)

Following a great individual play by Luis Diaz, the Bayern Munich forward shot from inside the box, but his attempt was deflected off a defender and easily caught by Crocombe.

21'- New Zealand with their first chance (1-0)

Following a corner kick, Garbett managed to get a good shot off, but Montero saved the ball without any trouble.

16'- Colombia press for another goal (1-0)

After scoring the early goal, Colombia continue to press hard to extend their lead, while New Zealand have been unable to find a response in the match.

3'- GOAAAAL OF COLOMBIA!!! (1-0)

Gustavo Puerta scores the first goal of the game!!!

GAME ON!

Colombia and New Zealand have kicked off the 2025 international friendly.

Players are on the pitch!

Players from both countries are on the pitch for the national anthems. Everything is ready for the start of the match.

New Zealand lineup confirmed!

This is New Zealand's starting team:

Max Crocombe; Bill Tuiloma, Michael Boxall, Finn Surman, Francis de Vries; Joe Bell, Marko Stamenic; Matt Garbett, Eli Just, Sarpreet Singh; Kosta Barbarouses.

Their only previous meeting

Colombia and New Zealand have only faced each other once in history, specifically during the 2003 Confederations Cup, where the South American team secured a 3-1 victory.

Colombia had qualified for that tournament as the 2001 Copa America champions, while the Oceanian teams entered as the winners of the OFC Nations Cup.

Colombia lineup confirmed!

This will be Colombia's starting XI: Alvaro Montero; Santiago Arias, Yerry Mina, Carlos Cuesta, Alvaro Angulo; Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta, Jhon Arias, James Rodriguez; Luis Diaz, Jhon Cordoba.

Today’s referee

American referee Victor Rivas has been appointed to officiate the international friendly between Colombia and New Zealand.

The full officiating team for today's game:

  • Referee: Victor Rivas (USA)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Jeremy Kieso (USA)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Jose Da Silva (USA)
  • Fourth Official: Marcos De Oliveira ll (USA)

Kick off time and where to watch

The clash between Colombia and New Zealand will kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Fanatiz PPV will be the option to watch Colombia vs New Zealand in the USA.

Colombia and New Zealand clash in a 2025 international friendly

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2025 international friendly, where Colombia face New Zealand!

The match is set to take place at the Chase Center in the United States, in a contest that serves as a test for both teams ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Stay with us for live, minute-by-minute updates — you won’t want to miss a single moment of this exciting matchup!

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
