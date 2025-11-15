Where to watch Colombia vs New Zealand live in the USA: International Friendly game

Colombia and New Zealand will face each other in a 2025 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

[Watch Colombia vs New Zealand online in the US on Fanatiz PPV]

Colombia enters the World Cup conversation as a legitimate contender thanks to a roster loaded with elite talent, headlined by James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz, and the South American side is determined to sharpen its form before the tournament.

Lining up a test against New Zealand—Oceania’s top program and another World Cup participant—offers exactly the kind of high-level tune-up both nations want as they push to hit peak performance on the sport’s biggest stage.

Advertisement

When will the Colombia vs New Zealand match be played?

Colombia face off against New Zealand in a 2025 international friendly game this Saturday, November 16, with the match kicking off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Chris Wood of New Zealand – Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Advertisement

Colombia vs New Zealand: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Colombia vs New Zealand in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Colombia and New Zealand will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz PPV.