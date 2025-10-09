Poland‘s national soccer team is poised to face New Zealand in an international friendly, generating considerable anticipation about FC Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski. Despite New Zealand’s perceived underdog status, players are cautious, recognizing the potential for surprises in such matchups.

This international friendly match pits two contrasting teams against each other: New Zealand, which has already secured its spot in the 2026 World Cup, and Poland, which is battling with Finland and the Netherlands for direct qualification to the upcoming tournament.

Lewandowski continues to be a pivotal figure for Poland, aiming to make a significant impact for his nation in the near-future tournament. Although he has scored only twice during this World Cup Qualifier campaign, he remains at the pinnacle of Poland’s all-time highest scorers list.

Furthermore, his wealth of experience provides invaluable support to squad members, enabling them to enhance their performance by learning from the challenges he has encountered throughout his illustrious career. Lewandowski stands as an inspiration for younger generations to pursue soccer fervently within the country.

Robert Lewandowski of Poland looks on.

Why is Robert Lewandowski not starting for Poland today?

Robert Lewandowski will not be in Poland’s starting lineup against New Zealand today. Instead, he will begin the match on the bench, a strategic move allowing the coaching staff to assess other emerging talents on the field. Fans can still look forward to Lewandowski’s entry during the match, adding a dynamic element to Poland’s lineup as the game progresses.

While Poland’s recent performances in the World Cup haven’t been particularly remarkable, their efforts in the qualifiers have told a different story. They have managed to qualify for the tournament nine times and are on the brink of securing their third consecutive appearance.

This promising outlook generates optimism among the fans back home. However, the reality remains challenging, and it could very well be Lewandowski’s final opportunity to help Poland improve and rise to the occasion in the imminent tests that lie ahead.