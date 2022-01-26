Colombia and Peru will face each other at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in match for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this WCQ game in the US.

Colombia vs Peru: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers

Colombia will host Peru at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Barraquilla to play an exciting match for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Check out all the detailed information about this WCQ game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. If you are in the US, you can tune in on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

After beating Honduras 2-1 in an international friendly, the Colombian national team coached by Reinaldo Rueda will try to end its run of five WCQ games without victories and even without scoring a goal.

Meanwhile, the Peruvian side led by coach Ricardo Gareca wants to extend its winning streak in the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers after clinching victories over Venezuela and Bolivia in November. Also, Peru drew 1-1 with Panama and won 3-0 over Jamaica in two friendly matches this month.

Colombia vs Peru: Date

The match for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers between Colombia and Peru will be played on Friday, January 28, at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Barraquilla.

Colombia vs Peru: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Colombia vs Peru

The Colombia vs Peru game to be played in Barranquilla for Matchday 15 of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV (Free Trial).