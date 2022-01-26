Colombians have one foot in Qatar 2022 but unfortunately in South America that doesn't mean much. They need to win every game to secure a spot in the top 4 standings.

Colombia are within the Top 4 of the standings at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Conmebol qualifiers, but other teams are close to the team with the same number of points. A loss could put Colombia out of the way to play in Qatar 2022. The rest of Colombia's schedule is relatively easy for them.

Matchday 14 was a disappointment for Colombia as they were favorites to win at home against Paraguay, but the team ended up drawing the game 0-0. That draw came just after the team lost 1-0 on the road against Brazil.

The only big team that the Colombians have to face in the rest of their four games in the standings is Argentina, despite the fact that Argentina already has a guaranteed spot in Qatar 2022, that team is still a threat to Colombia.

Colombia’s roster to face Peru and Argentina: 28 players names

Reinaldo Rueda, Colombia's head coach, has under his command a roster with players with enough experience to win all of their remaining games in the qualifiers. It won't be an easy task, but Rueda now has James Rodriguez on the roster as another option.

Goalkeepers: David Ospina, Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo, Camilo Vargas.

Defenders: Davinson Sánchez, Yerry Mina, Óscar Murillo, Stefan Medina, Daniel Muñoz, William Tesillo, Johan Mojica.

Midfielders: Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuéllar, Jefferson Lerma, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Matheus Uribe, Steven Alzate, James Rodríguez, Fredy Hinestroza, Yaser Asprilla.

Forwards: Diego Valoyes, Yimmi Chará, Luis Díaz, Alfredo Morelos, Falcao García, Harold Preciado, Luis Fernando Muriel, Miguel Borja, Rafael Santos Borré.

Colombia can dominate any of the four teams they have to play against in the qualifiers, the team has an attack power like no other team in the competition, all their forwards are players considered top scorers.