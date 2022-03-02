Colorado Rapids will host Atlanta United for Week 2 of the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Colorador Rapids vs Atlanta United: Date, time and TV Channel for Week 2 of 2022 MLS Regular Season in the US

Colorado Rapids and Atlanta United will meet at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park for Week 2 of the 2022 MLS Regular Season. The home side will try to get their first win of the tournament, while the visitors will go for their second. Here, check out the match information, such as date, time and how to watch it in the United States.

The hosts are coming to this match after losing their opener against Los Angeles FC as visitors. Carlos Vela gave his team the victory with a triple. The Rapids reached the Conference semifinals last season, and they will try to have a deep run this time too.

Meanwhile, Atlanta United defeated Sporting Kansas 3-1 in their first match of the season, thanks to goals from Luiz Araujo, Dom Dwyer and Caleb Wiley. They reached the MLS Playoffs last time out, and they will want to do the same this year.

Colorado Rapids vs Atlanta United: Date

Colorado Rapids and Atlanta United will face each other on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Denver, Colorado. The last time they met took place in April 2021, with Atlanta United winning 1-0 thanks to a goal by Julian Gressel.

Colorado Rapids vs Atlanta United: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Colorado Rapids vs Atlanta United

The match between Colorado Rapids and Atlanta United for Week 2 of the 2022 MLS to be played Saturday, March 5, 2022 will be available for broadcast in the United States on Bally Sports Southeast, ESPN+, Altitude Sports.