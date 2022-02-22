Colorado rapids will play against Comunicaciones in a game corresponding to the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 second. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Colorado Rapids and Comunicaciones will face each other this Wednesday, February 23 at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in what will be the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Round of 16. Here you can find all the information you need to know about the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States.

The Colorado Rapids, during their visit to Guatemala, got an upset when they were beaten by the hosts 1-0 against all odds. Although the favoritism is still on their side (as it was in the first leg) they should not be overconfident at any moment since their rivals showed that they will not be an easy team to beat.

On the Communications side, they know that they will have a very difficult game ahead of them in their visit to the United States, and that of course the favorites by a wide margin are the Colorado Rapids. However, in that first leg they showed that they will not be a team that gives up easily, and perhaps they could pose complications for the Americans with a very closed defensive approach since it would be enough for them with a tie to advance to the next round.

Colorado Rapids vs Comunicaciones: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Time: 8:15 PM (ET)

Location: Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colorado

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (free trial)

Colorado Rapids vs Comunicaciones: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Colorado Rapids vs Comunicaciones: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The only game between these two rivals in all history is the one they played last week for the first leg of this round of 16. Actually, the Rapids had never played against any rival from Guatemala, their only game was the one they played last week, while Comunicaciones have already played in addition to Colorado against the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Seattle Sounders. The "Albos" against American rivals have obtained 1 win, 2 draws and 2 losses.

How to watch or live stream Colorado Rapids vs Comunicaciones in the US

Colorado Rapids and Comunicaciones will play the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Round of 16 this Wednesday, February 23 at 8:15 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, TUDN USA, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com.

Colorado Rapids vs Comunicaciones: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Colorado Rapids are unsurprisingly the favorite with -270 odds, while Comuniaciones have +800. A tie would finish in a +360 payout.

DraftKings Colorado Rapids -270 Tie +360 Comunicaciones +800

*Odds via DraftKings