Colorado Rapids vs LAFC: Predictions, odds and how to watch 2021 MLS Decision Day in the US

The home side need a win against LAFC, a tie or victory of the Vancouver Whitecaps and Real Salt Lake in their respectives matches, to get a seeding position in the playoffs. They are currently in third position of the Western Standings with 58 points.

Meanwhile, for LAFC to clinch a post in the postseason, they must win against Colorado and hope that either Real Salt Lake (vs. Sporting Kansas City) and the Whitecaps (vs. Seattle Sounders) lose or tie their matches.

Colorado Rapids vs LAFC: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET).

Location: Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Denver, Colorado.

Colorado Rapids vs LAFC: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Colorado Rapids vs LAFC: Storylines

Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles FC have faced each other five times, and LAFC have four victories, while Colorado have only one. The Rapids and LAFC have only faced off once in the last two years. In May, LAFC took three points at Banc of California Stadium for a 2-1 Rapids loss.

How to watch or live stream Colorado Rapids vs LAFC in the US

The match between Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles FC for 2021 MLS Decision Day to be played on Sunday, November 7, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by My13 KCOP, ESPN+, Estrella TV, Altitude Sports.

Colorado Rapids vs LAFC: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Colorado Rapids are the favorites to win this match with odds of +115, while Los Angeles FC have odds of +190. A tie would end up in a +250 payout.

FanDuel Colorado Rapids +115 Tie +250 LAFC +190

*Odds by FanDuel