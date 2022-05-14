Colorado Rapids play against LAFC today at Dick's Sporting Goods Park for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 11. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Colorado Rapids are ready to face LAFC, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 11 game will take place at Dick's Sporting Goods Park today, May 14, 2022 at 3:30 PM (ET). The home team play against the best team of the standings. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

Colorado Rapids are trying to climb spots in the standings, for now the team has a negative record with 3-3-4 overall. The most recent game for them was against the San Jose Earthquakes on the road in what was the end of Colorado's second winning streak this season.

LAFC are dominating the Western Conference in the first spot with seven wins, two draws and one loss. The team started by winning the first four games of the season and so far they have lost only one game against the LA Galaxy.

Colorado Rapids vs LAFC: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Denver, Colorado.

Live Stream: Star+

Colorado Rapids vs LAFC: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Colorado Rapids vs LAFC: Storylines

After the first game of the season, which was a loss to the Colorado Rapids, they won two straight games against Atlanta United and Sporting Kansas City, both games on the road in what was their first winning streak of the season with a couple of draws. The most recent game for Colorado was an on the road loss, the fourth this season, against San Jose 0-1.

LAFC continue to win games to extend another winning streak with a recent draw against the Philadelphia Union 2-2. Before that tie LAFC won three straight against Sporting KC 3-1, FC Cincinnati 2-1 and Minnesota United 2-0. The last four weeks have been perfect for LAFC, but before those wins they lost against the LA Galaxy on the road in what was the city’s ‘Clasico’.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Colorado Rapids vs LAFC in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by Star+ and other options to watch the game in the US are ESPNLA 710 AM, Univision, Altitude Sports, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, SiriusXM FC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Colorado Rapids vs LAFC: Predictions And Odds

Colorado Rapids are slight favorites at 2.60 odds that will pay $260 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, the visitors have a better record than the home team. LAFC are underdogs at 2.65 odds. The draw is offered at 3.65 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Colorado Rapids 2.60.

Caesars Colorado Rapids 2.60 Draw 3.65 / 2.5 LAFC 2.69

* Odds via Caesars.