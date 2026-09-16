Columbus Crew vs Orlando City: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for US Open Cup game on September 16, 2026

The Columbus Crew host Orlando City at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinals, with a place in the October 21 final on the line. Here is how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Columbus Crew vs Orlando City Tournament US Open Cup Date Wednesday, September 16, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Network Live Stream Fubo, Paramount+

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Orlando City in the USA

Columbus Crew vs Orlando City will be available to watch live in the United States on CBS Sports Network, with the match also streaming on Fubo and Paramount+.

Can I watch Columbus Crew vs Orlando City for free?

Yes, fans can watch Columbus Crew vs Orlando City for free with a Fubo 5-day free trial. The streaming service carries CBS Sports Network, the channel broadcasting the U.S. Open Cup semifinal.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Columbus Crew and Orlando City are one win away from the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final, making Wednesday’s semifinal a winner-take-all matchup. The winner at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field will advance to the October 21 final and earn home-field advantage for the championship match.

The eventual champion will also secure a place in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, adding an international opportunity to the significance of the domestic trophy.

The Orlando City SC starting eleven pose for a group photo prior to a match (Source: Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

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For Columbus, the semifinal marks a return to this stage of the competition for the first time since 2010. The Crew have won the U.S. Open Cup once, lifting the trophy in 2002, and are now two victories away from adding a second title to the club’s history.

Orlando City are also pursuing their second Open Cup championship after winning the tournament in 2022, when they defeated Sacramento Republic FC in the final. The Lions arrive in Columbus with significant attacking momentum, particularly through Antoine Griezmann.

The French forward scored in Orlando’s 3-0 MLS victory over Toronto FC on September 12, extending his scoring streak to five consecutive matches. He had also scored twice in Orlando’s 3-2 win over Atlanta United earlier in September.

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What time is the Columbus Crew vs Orlando City match?

The Columbus Crew vs Orlando City match kicks off today, September 16, at 8:00 PM ET from ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio. For viewers across the different U.S. time zones, here are the local start times: