There are two teams still in contention in this year’s edition. The new champion is going to be either Manchester City or Inter, so many European clubs of different levels are already thinking about next season.

This format is set to change, but the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League will continue with the current one. Eight groups of four teams each keeps being the norm for the tournament that should see changes in the future.

The group stage won’t start for a while, although the competition itself begins very early. There are different rounds of qualifications depending on what league each team represents. The first few official games will take place soon.

Starting date of the next UEFA Champions League 2023-2024

The 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League will start on June 27, 2023. This is the preliminary round that includes only four teams: Budućnost Podgorica from Montenegro, Breiðablik from Iceland, Tre Penne from San Marino, and Atlètic Club d’Escaldes from Andorra.

Where will the 2024 Champions League Final be held?

This match is typically held in various locations worldwide to expand the impact of soccer, but next year’s season will return to its most traditional venue. The 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Final is set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on June 1st.