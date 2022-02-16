Motagua of Honduras and Seattle Sounders of the US clash off on Thursday at Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Cup 2022 Round of 16. Check out how to watch the derby game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Comunicaciones vs Colorado Rapids: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 CONCACAF Champions League in the US

Comunicaciones will meet with Colorado Rapids on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in the first leg of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this last 16 Leg 1 soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

The game will be played at 7:00 PM (ET), at the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores in Guatemala City, Guatemala. The return leg will be played on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 8:30 PM (ET), at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colorado, the US.

This will be their first overall meeting. Comunicaciones of the Guatemalan Liga Nacional and Colorado Rapids of the MLS have never clashed before in the CCL, nor at any Club Friendly in their history. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time ever at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League edition.

Comunicaciones vs Colorado Rapids: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Comunicaciones vs Colorado Rapids: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Comunicaciones vs Colorado Rapids: Storylines

Comunicaciones ended up on top of the CONCACAF Champions League 2022 Qualifiers with 21 points in eight games. They managed to emerge triumphant seven times, in addition to one defeat.

Meanwhile, Colorado Rapids set up a meeting with the Guatemalan side in the last 16 after being crowned the 2021 MLS Western Conference regular-season champions. The Rapids finished the season on top of the Western Conference with a total of 61 points won in 34 games.

Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who will go into the second leg with an advantage. The aggregate winner of this clash will then face the better side of the New York City FC vs Santos de Guapiles aggregate duel, in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarter-Finals.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Comunicaciones vs Colorado Rapids in the U.S.

The 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 Leg 1 game between Comunicaciones and Colorado Rapids, to be played on Thursday at the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores in Guatemala City, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on TUDN App, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App in the United States.

Comunicaciones vs Colorado Rapids: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of the Colorado Rapids. FanDuel see the MLS team as the firm favorites to claim a win in the first leg and they have given them -145 odds. The home side Comunicaciones, meanwhile, have a whopping +390 odds to cause an upset and go into the second game with an advantage, while a tie would result in a +240 payout.

Comunicaciones +390 Tie +240 Colorado Rapids -145

* Odds via FanDuel