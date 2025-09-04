Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers table: How things stand on Matchday 17

After the 2022 World Cup, many predicted a dip in the Argentine national team‘s performance. Instead, they have dominated the 2026 Conmebol World Cup qualifiers, holding the top position for months. Meanwhile, significant shifts have occurred in the standings below them. Teams once vying for second place now scramble to avoid the playoffs. As Conmebol Matchday 17 approaches, let’s explore the current landscape and how competition has evolved.

During the first half of the Conmebol qualifiers, Colombia emerged as a formidable contender to challenge Argentina for the top spot. Despite losing the final of the 2024 Copa America, they have kept an unbeaten record against Lionel Messi’s squad. However, a recent string of defeats has jeopardized their standing, putting them at risk of being pushed into the playoffs. Now they need crucial victories to secure a berth in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nonetheless, these are not the only surprising changes in the qualifiers. Ecuador started with a three-point deduction due to Byron Castillo’s issues, but rallied to secure their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup under head coach Sebastian Beccacece. Also, Brazil navigated uncertainty and a coaching carousel—losing Ramon Menezes, Fernando Diniz, and Dorival Junior—before securing their World Cup spot. The arrival of Carlo Ancelotti reignited optimism in the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How does the table look on Matchday 17 of the Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

With matches still left in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, Argentina, Ecuador, and Brazil have already secured their spots. Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, Venezuela, Bolivia, and Peru remain in contention, competing for the top six spots that offer direct qualification as the seventh-placed team will enter a playoff. Chile, meanwhile, stand as the only national team eliminated from the competition. Here are the current standings.

Rodrigo De Paul, Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrate a goal.

Advertisement

1 Argentina 35 2 Ecuador 25 3 Brazil 25 4 Uruguay 24 5 Paraguay 24 6 Colombia 22 7 Venezuela 18 8 Bolivia 17 9 Peru 12 10 Chile 10

Advertisement

see also Is Lionel Messi playing for Argentina vs Venezuela in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today, September 4?

Which are the Conmebol games scheduled for Matchday 17 today?

After a three-month hiatus since the last competitive matches, CONMEBOL returns to action today, September 4, 2025, with five crucial fixtures. Several national teams will compete fiercely to secure a direct berth in the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup, striving to finish in the coveted top six positions. Here are the scheduled contests for Matchday 17.

Advertisement

Colombia vs Bolivia (7:30 pm ET)

Uruguay vs Peru (7:30 pm ET)

Paraguay vs Ecuador (7:30 pm ET)

Argentina vs Venezuela (7:30 pm ET)

Brazil vs Chile (8:30 pm ET)

Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Which games are scheduled for Matchday 18?

When today’s games conclude, all eyes will turn to the decisive final day of the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Each national team will fiercely compete to secure its spot. Here are the Matchday 18 games scheduled for September 9, 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement