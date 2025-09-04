Trending topics:
world cup qualifiers

Argentina vs Venezuela LIVE: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina face Venezuela on Matchday 17 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Stay with us for full coverage and minute-by-minute updates.

By Gianni Taina

Lionel Messi of Argentina and Salomon Rondon of Venezuela.
© Marcelo Endelli/Ernesto Ryan/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina and Salomon Rondon of Venezuela.

Argentina will face Venezuela on Matchday 17 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Lionel Scaloni’s team has already secured its spot in the tournament, which will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada. However, Venezuela will be fighting for three crucial points to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

[Watch Argentina vs Venezuela live now in the USA on Fubo]

While Argentina have already qualified, the match at Estadio Monumental carries extra emotion as Lionel Messi confirmed it will be his final World Cup qualifier played on home soil.

Venezuela, meanwhile, will look to spoil Messi’s moment and take a much-needed victory that could move Fernando Batista’s squad closer to what would be a potential first-ever World Cup appearance.

Advertisement

Argentina and Venezuela clash for Matchday 17 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Welcome to our live blog of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, where Argentina host Venezuela!

The match is set to take place at Buenos Aires' iconic Estadio Monumental as part of the 17th round.

Stay with us for live, minute-by-minute updates—you won’t want to miss a single moment of this thrilling showdown!

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
USA clinch a spot in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final after 2-1 victory over Guatemala: Highlights and goals
Soccer

USA clinch a spot in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final after 2-1 victory over Guatemala: Highlights and goals

Canada vs El Salvador: Confirmed lineups for Matchday 3 of 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage
Soccer

Canada vs El Salvador: Confirmed lineups for Matchday 3 of 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage

What happens if Colombia win, tie or lose vs Bolivia in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?
Soccer

What happens if Colombia win, tie or lose vs Bolivia in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?

Tua Tagovailoa sends clear message about relationship with Tyreek Hill
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa sends clear message about relationship with Tyreek Hill

Better Collective Logo