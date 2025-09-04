Argentina vs Venezuela LIVE: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina will face Venezuela on Matchday 17 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Lionel Scaloni’s team has already secured its spot in the tournament, which will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada. However, Venezuela will be fighting for three crucial points to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

[Watch Argentina vs Venezuela live now in the USA on Fubo]

While Argentina have already qualified, the match at Estadio Monumental carries extra emotion as Lionel Messi confirmed it will be his final World Cup qualifier played on home soil.

Venezuela, meanwhile, will look to spoil Messi’s moment and take a much-needed victory that could move Fernando Batista’s squad closer to what would be a potential first-ever World Cup appearance.