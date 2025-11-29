2025 Copa Libertadores final prize money: How much do the champions get?

As the 2025 Copa Libertadores final approaches, clubs and fans alike are sharpening their focus not only on the glory of lifting the trophy but also on what’s at stake. The champion’s purse promises to offer a significant boost.

For the winner, the payout represents more than a bonus: it can shape transfer windows, boost club infrastructure, and redefine future ambitions. The prize money serves as both reward and reinvestment.

Behind the celebrations and the confetti lies a reality often overlooked: the financial lifeline that continental victory injects into a club. In 2025, that lifeline will matter greatly and its impact could be felt across squads and budgets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is the prize for winning the Copa Libertadores final?

Winning the Copa Libertadores has always carried symbolic weight, but the financial stakes for 2025 push the triumph into another dimension. This year’s champion will earn $23 million in total prize money, a figure that reflects every step taken through South America’s most demanding tournament.

The CONMEBOL Trophy is displayed at fan fest in La Casa del Hincha in 2019. (Source: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The breakdown matters. The final alone awards $7 million, but the true value comes from the accumulation of payouts earned round after round — a reward structure that amplifies the significance of consistency, depth and resilience across the competition.

Advertisement

For clubs navigating tight budgets, fluctuating markets and constant pressure to evolve their squads, this sum lands as more than a bonus. It becomes a strategic pivot point, capable of reshaping future transfer windows, improving infrastructure, or settling long-standing financial obligations.

Advertisement

Does the runner-up get a prize money?

Falling short in the final does not mean walking away empty-handed. The runner-up in 2025 will receive $7 million, a substantial amount that underscores the value of reaching the decisive stage, even without lifting the trophy.

While the gap between the champion’s total earnings and the runner-up’s payout is considerable, the silver medal still carries financial significance. It provides breathing room, particularly for clubs that rely heavily on continental prize money to stabilize annual budgets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The disparity between the two figures, however, highlights how much the final truly matters. The difference in outcomes isn’t just emotional — it’s a financial fork in the road that can reshape the trajectory of both institutions for the seasons ahead.