Is there a third place game at the 2025 Leagues Cup?

The 2025 Leagues Cup has captivated fans with its intense matches and standout performances. As teams from MLS and Liga MX vie for supremacy, the tournament’s structure offers more than just a final showdown.

Beyond the championship, the competition introduces a pivotal match that holds significant implications. The game provides an additional opportunity for teams to secure a coveted spot in continental play.

As the soccer tournament nears its conclusion, all eyes turn to this critical fixture. The outcome will not only determine regional bragging rights but also influence the path to international competition for the involved clubs.

Will the Leagues Cup feature a third-place showdown?

In the 2025 Leagues Cup, the competition’s structure includes a Third-Place Match to determine the third team that qualifies for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. This match features the losers of the semifinal games, providing an additional opportunity for teams to secure international qualification.

A detailed view of the Leagues Cup trophy is seen after an Inter Miami training session on August 21, 2023. (Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Third-Place Match will take place on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 PM ET, and it will be available for viewing on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV+ and TUDN.

For fans and analysts alike, this offers a unique blend of high stakes and regional rivalry, as both teams aim to secure their place in the prestigious Concacaf Champions Cup. The outcome will not only impact the teams’ international aspirations but also serve as a testament to their resilience and competitive spirit.

LA Galaxy vs. Orlando City SC: A clash for Concachampions

The LA Galaxy, after a 2-0 defeat to Seattle Sounders FC in the semifinals, now face Orlando City SC in the Third-Place Match. A victory here would grant them automatic qualification for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Orlando City SC, on the other hand, is eager to return to the Concacaf Champions Cup for the third time in four years. Having missed out on this season’s edition, securing a win in this match is crucial for their international aspirations.

Both teams have demonstrated resilience throughout the tournament, and this match promises to be a closely contested battle, with high stakes and regional pride on the line.