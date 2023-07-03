Guadeloupe vs Guatemala: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free online 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in your country

Guadeloupe and Guatemala will face against each other this Tuesday, July 4 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.

Undoubtedly, this is a crucial match as the two group leaders face each other on this Matchday, both vying for a spot in the quarterfinals. Guadeloupe, with their 4 points and a favorable goal difference, enters the game with confidence, especially after their impressive performance against Cuba.

A draw in this match would secure Guadeloupe’s place in the quarterfinals and they could even top the group depending on Canada’s result against Cuba. For Guatemala, the situation is similar: they could go to the quarterfinals with a draw depending on what happens with Canada, but it is a big risk so it is best to look for victory.

Guadeloupe vs Guatemala: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 7:30 PM

Brazil: 7:30 PM

Canada: 6:30 PM

Croatia: 12:30 AM (July 5)

Denmark: 12:30 AM (July 5)

France: 12:30 AM (July 5)

Germany: 12:30 AM (July 5)

Guadeloupe: 6:30 PM

Guatemala: 4:30 PM

Israel: 1:30 AM (July 5)

Jamaica: 5:30 PM

Mexico: 3:30 PM

Netherlands: 12:30 AM (July 5)

Portugal: 11:30 PM

Serbia: 12:30 AM (July 5)

Spain: 12:30 AM (July 5)

Sweden: 12:30 AM (July 5)

Switzerland: 12:30 AM (July 5)

UK: 11:30 PM

United States: 6:30 PM (ET)

Guadeloupe vs Guatemala: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

France: RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1

Germany: sportdigital LIVE

Guadeloupe: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Guatemala: Star+, ESPN Extra

Israel: Sports 1

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Mexico: ESPN Extra, VIX+

Netherlands: ESPN 2, Watch ESPN

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Spain: LaLiga Sports TV

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: sportdigital LIVE, RMC Sport 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, TUDN.com, UniMás, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 2, Univision NOW.