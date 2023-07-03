Guadeloupe and Guatemala will face against each other this Tuesday, July 4 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.
Undoubtedly, this is a crucial match as the two group leaders face each other on this Matchday, both vying for a spot in the quarterfinals. Guadeloupe, with their 4 points and a favorable goal difference, enters the game with confidence, especially after their impressive performance against Cuba.
A draw in this match would secure Guadeloupe’s place in the quarterfinals and they could even top the group depending on Canada’s result against Cuba. For Guatemala, the situation is similar: they could go to the quarterfinals with a draw depending on what happens with Canada, but it is a big risk so it is best to look for victory.
Guadeloupe vs Guatemala: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 7:30 PM
Canada: 6:30 PM
Croatia: 12:30 AM (July 5)
Denmark: 12:30 AM (July 5)
France: 12:30 AM (July 5)
Germany: 12:30 AM (July 5)
Guadeloupe: 6:30 PM
Guatemala: 4:30 PM
Israel: 1:30 AM (July 5)
Jamaica: 5:30 PM
Mexico: 3:30 PM
Netherlands: 12:30 AM (July 5)
Portugal: 11:30 PM
Serbia: 12:30 AM (July 5)
Spain: 12:30 AM (July 5)
Sweden: 12:30 AM (July 5)
Switzerland: 12:30 AM (July 5)
UK: 11:30 PM
United States: 6:30 PM (ET)
Guadeloupe vs Guatemala: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
France: RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1
Germany: sportdigital LIVE
Guadeloupe: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Guatemala: Star+, ESPN Extra
Israel: Sports 1
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Mexico: ESPN Extra, VIX+
Netherlands: ESPN 2, Watch ESPN
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Spain: LaLiga Sports TV
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: sportdigital LIVE, RMC Sport 1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, TUDN.com, UniMás, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 2, Univision NOW.