Canada will play against Cuba this Tuesday, July 4 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.
[Watch Canada vs Cuba online free in the US on Fubo]
Canada’s performance so far has been below expectations. Despite missing some of their top players, it was expected that they would have no trouble advancing to the next round. However, they no longer have full control over their fate.
Currently in third place with two points, Canada still have a chance to qualify for the next round. They have the advantage that their two rivals with four points, Guadeloupe and Guatemala, will face each other in the final game. To have a shot at advancing, Canada must defeat Cuba, who have no chance of progressing to the quarterfinals but will aim to end their campaign in the best way possible.
Canada vs Cuba: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 7:30 PM
Canada: 6:30 PM
Croatia: 12:30 AM (July 5)
Cuba: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 12:30 AM (July 5)
Egypt: 1:30 AM (July 5)
Germany: 12:30 AM (July 5)
Israel: 1:30 AM (July 5)
Jamaica: 5:30 PM
Malaysia: 4:30 AM (July 5)
Mexico: 3:30 PM
Morocco: 12:30 AM (July 5)
Netherlands: 12:30 AM (July 5)
Norway: 12:30 AM (July 5)
Portugal: 11:30 PM
Serbia: 12:30 AM (July 5)
Spain: 12:30 AM (July 5)
Sweden: 12:30 AM (July 5)
Switzerland: 12:30 AM (July 5)
UAE: 2:30 AM (July 5)
UK: 11:30 PM (July 5)
United States: 6:30 PM (ET)
Canada vs Cuba: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer,
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Cuba: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: Alkass One
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
International: Concacaf Official App, Bet365, YouTube
Israel: Sports 2
Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: Alkass One
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Spain: LaLiga Sports TV
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
United Arab Emirates: Alkass One
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App.