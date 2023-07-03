Canada vs Cuba: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free online 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in your country

Canada will play against Cuba this Tuesday, July 4 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Canada vs Cuba online free in the US on Fubo]

Canada’s performance so far has been below expectations. Despite missing some of their top players, it was expected that they would have no trouble advancing to the next round. However, they no longer have full control over their fate.

Currently in third place with two points, Canada still have a chance to qualify for the next round. They have the advantage that their two rivals with four points, Guadeloupe and Guatemala, will face each other in the final game. To have a shot at advancing, Canada must defeat Cuba, who have no chance of progressing to the quarterfinals but will aim to end their campaign in the best way possible.

Canada vs Cuba: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 7:30 PM

Brazil: 7:30 PM

Canada: 6:30 PM

Croatia: 12:30 AM (July 5)

Cuba: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 12:30 AM (July 5)

Egypt: 1:30 AM (July 5)

Germany: 12:30 AM (July 5)

Israel: 1:30 AM (July 5)

Jamaica: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 4:30 AM (July 5)

Mexico: 3:30 PM

Morocco: 12:30 AM (July 5)

Netherlands: 12:30 AM (July 5)

Norway: 12:30 AM (July 5)

Portugal: 11:30 PM

Serbia: 12:30 AM (July 5)

Spain: 12:30 AM (July 5)

Sweden: 12:30 AM (July 5)

Switzerland: 12:30 AM (July 5)

UAE: 2:30 AM (July 5)

UK: 11:30 PM (July 5)

United States: 6:30 PM (ET)

Canada vs Cuba: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer,

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Cuba: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: Alkass One

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

International: Concacaf Official App, Bet365, YouTube

Israel: Sports 2

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: Alkass One

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Spain: LaLiga Sports TV

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

United Arab Emirates: Alkass One

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App.