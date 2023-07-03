Panama will play against El Salvador this Tuesday, July 4 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.
The Panamanian team has displayed an impressive performance in their first two Gold Cup matches, convincingly winning both games. This achievement has secured them a spot in the quarterfinals. However, they have their sights set on finishing as the leaders of Group C and aim to achieve even more.
On the other hand, El Salvador find themselves in a desperate situation as they need points to stay in contention. Anything less than a victory would eliminate them from the tournament, and even a win may not be enough depending on the outcome of the other match in the group. Consequently, El Salvador must secure a victory to keep their hopes alive.
Panama vs El Salvador: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Canada: 8:30 PM
Croatia: 2:30 AM (July 5)
Cuba: 8:30 PM
Denmark: 2:30 AM (July 5)
Egypt: 3:30 AM (July 5)
El Salvador: 6:30 PM
Germany: 2:30 AM (July 5)
Israel: 3:30 AM (July 5)
Jamaica: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 6:30 AM (July 5)
Mexico: 5:30 PM
Morocco: 2:30 AM (July 5)
Netherlands: 2:30 AM (July 5)
Norway: 2:30 AM (July 5)
Panama: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 1:30 AM (July 5)
Serbia: 2:30 AM (July 5)
Spain: 2:30 AM (July 5)
Sweden: 2:30 AM (July 5)
Switzerland: 2:30 AM (July 5)
UAE: 4:30 AM (July 5)
UK: 1:30 AM
United States: 8:30 PM (ET)
Panama vs El Salvador: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: Alkass One
El Salvador: ViX, Star+, ESPN North
Germany: sportdigital LIVE
International: Bet365, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Israel: Sports 3
Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport 5
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: Alkass One
Netherlands: ESPN 2, Watch ESPN
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Panama: Star+, ESPN North, ViX
Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saudi Arabia: Alkass One
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Spain: LaLiga Sports TV
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: sportdigital LIVE
United Arab Emirates: Alkass One
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, UniMás.