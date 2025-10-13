Costa Rica vs Nicaragua: Lineups for Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today, Oct. 13

Costa Rica are in desperate need of a win as they face Nicaragua in the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, aiming to stay alive in the race for a spot at the next World Cup. Miguel Herrera’s side have yet to secure a victory in Group C after the first three rounds and are currently in danger of missing out on the tournament.

The team led by Herrera drew 1-1 with Nicaragua in September during Matchday 1 — a result that felt like a loss for the Ticos, considering their rivals equalized despite playing with ten men following Jason Coronel’s red card. Now, Costa Rica will look to take control and climb up the standings as the qualifying stage reaches its decisive stretch.

What makes this situation even more frustrating is that Mexico, the United States, and Canada are not participating in the qualifiers as co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup. That made this edition appear to be a more accessible path for Costa Rica. However, the team failed to pick up a win in the first round and now face Nicaragua once again in a must-win clash.

Nicaragua, meanwhile, have recorded one draw (against Costa Rica) and two defeats (to Haiti and Honduras) so far in the qualifiers, leaving them bottom of the group and desperate to turn things around. Historically, Costa Rica have dominated this Central American rivalry. The two teams have met 14 times, with the Ticos winning 12 and drawing 2. That means Nicaragua have never managed to defeat Costa Rica in their history.

Keylor Navas of Costa Rica

Costa Rica expected lineup vs Nicaragua

Costa Rica head coach Miguel Herrera will be without defender Alexis Gamboa and midfielder Orlando Galo, both suspended for yellow-card accumulation after the goalless draw against Honduras on Thursday.

Expected Costa Rica starting XI: Keylor Navas; Carlos Mora, Kendall Waston, Juan Pablo Vargas, Francisco Calvo, Joseph Mora; Aaron Murillo, Allan Cruz; Josimar Alcocer, Manfred Ugalde, Alonso Martinez.

Nicaragua expected lineup vs Costa Rica

Following their 3-0 defeat to Haiti, head coach Marco Figueroa announced squad changes due to poor performances from several players. Adjustments are expected, as Nicaragua must win to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Expected Nicaragua starting XI: Miguel Rodriguez; Justin Cano, Henry Nino, Oscar Acevedo, Emmanuel Gomez, Josue Quijano; Jason Coronel, Junior Arteaga, Juan Barrera; Ariel Arauz, Ariagner Smith.

