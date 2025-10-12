Report: Finalissima has a stadium selected for the match between Argentina and Spain

The matchup between the Argentina and Spain national teams for the Finalissima is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated clashes ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The game, which will feature the champions of the Copa América and the Euro Cup, reportedly already has a date and venue, with a location that brings strong memories for the Albiceleste.

According to Marca, the tentative date is Saturday, March 28, 2026, during the FIFA international window. Official confirmation on the venue and date is still pending, but Qatar has emerged as the leading option compared to other cities considered over recent months, such as Miami—current home of Lionel Messi—Montevideo, and other Middle Eastern destinations.

Reports indicate that the Finalissima could take place at Lusail Stadium, which offers favorable weather at that time of year and relative convenience for players based in European clubs, though Messi would face a significant trip from Miami. Marca also noted that Qatar is highly regarded by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, and the country is set to host the upcoming U-17 World Cup.

The realization of the Finalissima largely depends on Spain’s performance in World Cup qualifying. While Argentina has already secured its place at the 2026 tournament, Spain, comfortably leading its group, could confirm qualification in upcoming matches, paving the way for the organization of the game.

How many times has the Finalissima been played?

The competition has been held only three times, twice under the Copa Artemio Franchi name. France defeated Uruguay 2-0 in 1985, and in 1993, Argentina overcame Denmark 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

After nearly 30 years, the tournament—now known as the Finalissima—returned in 2022, featuring the champions of CONMEBOL and UEFA. In that edition, Argentina emerged victorious over Italy, solidifying its position as the most decorated team in the competition’s history.

The potential dates for the Finalissima

The FIFA calendar includes an international window from March 23 to March 31, 2026. Another window for friendlies will open June 1–9, serving as preparation for the World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19.

For this reason, organizing the Finalissima in June has been ruled out. If the game cannot take place in March, alternative dates after the World Cup could fall between September 21 and October 6, allowing space for four matches, with an additional window from November 9–17.

