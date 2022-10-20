The Portuguese superstar stormed off during the game against Tottenham due to being an unused sub. Talks are that Ronaldo will be gone after the World Cup.

Things are starting to look up for Manchester United after a 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday. Unfortunately, that table rise in the Premier League is coming at a price… the relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag.

Visibly upset, the former Juventus and Real Madrid attacker left towards the showers five minutes before the match with Spurs ended, ten Hag shrugged it off during the press conference, "We will deal with that on Thursday. I saw him leaving but I didn’t speak to him after. I don’t pay attention to that, we want to focus on this team, it was a magnificent performance from all 11 players. Tonight, we celebrate the result and the rest we deal with on Thursday."

On Thursday Ronaldo arrived at practice on time and is slated to speak with his manager, the club will announce whether any disciplinary action was taken or not.

Cristiano Ronaldo at the worst moment in his career

Starter of only two matches of the 12 played this season in the Premier League, Ronaldo has 2 goals in 12 appearances in all competitions. Rumors are rampant that Ronaldo will leave United after the World Cup.

Pundits hit Ronaldo hard as a “poor teammate and spoiled brat” after his antics, nonetheless, Ronaldo has interest from teams in LaLiga, Serie A, and MLS to continue his career which has seen a massive drop that we are all accustomed to.