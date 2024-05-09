Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with an old teammate in Saudi Arabia.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo having an extraordinary 2023-2024 season, the reality is that the Portuguese star once again will not win a major title with his club, Al Nassr.

In the AFC Champions League, Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates surprised them in the quarterfinals of the tournament and, thanks to that ending, CR7 missed a chance to participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, in the Saudi Pro League, Al Hilal have been unstoppable leaving no chance for Al Nassr to hoist the trophy. They are undefeated after 30 matches accumulating an impressive amount of 91 goals. All that with Neymar injured.

As a consequence, Al Nassr are already thinking in more help for Cristiano toward next season. Fernando Hierro might arrive as new sporting director and, in one of his first moves, a sensational midfielder could receive a huge offer.

Cristiano Ronaldo might get big help in Saudi Arabia (Getty Images)

Casemiro might join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

According to a report from Caught Offside, Al Nassr are ready to present a big $50 million offer to sign Casemiro. It’s not going to be an easy task because the Brazilian midfielder has a valid contract with Manchester United until the summer of 2026.

However, Casemiro has been a disappointment for the Red Devils and, with a lot of uncertainty around coach Erik ten Hag, some players might be out of Old Trafford to begin a rebuilding process.

Casemiro is 32-years old and already played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo with Real Madrid. That acquisition might be crucial to finally give Al Nassr the Saudi Pro League.