Cristiano Ronaldo made history by winning the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot on Monday, but he doesn’t have much time to celebrate. On Friday, May 31, the Portuguese star will be looking to win another title with Al Nassr when they face Al Hilal in the 2024 King’s Cup final.

The 39-year-old is looking forward to this fixture, which looks like a great opportunity for his side to redeem itself after finishing behind Al Hilal. Which is why he has already requested for a fair officiating.

“We finished the league well and now it’s time to win the King’s Cup. What I can hope is that the team can play well, that it can be a final well played and that it is fair. That’s what I ask the most,” Ronaldo said, as quoted by Goal.

Argentine referee Dario Herrera has been appointed to officiate the King’s Cup, so he’ll probably want to consider Cristiano’s thoughts ahead of the match. Not long ago, the Al Nassr star had a controversial episode with referees during a game against Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nasr looks on during the Saudi Super Cup between Al Hilal and Al Nassr at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium on April 08, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Cristiano’s controversial argument with ref in previous game vs Al Hilal

On April 8, Al Hilal beat Al Nassr 2-1 in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals. Ronaldo made big headlines that day but for the wrong reasons. Shortly before the final whistle, the former Real Madrid star was sent off for elbowing an opponent.

On top of that, the Madeira native was fuming at Saudi ref Mohammed Al Hoaish, even threatening to hit the ref with the ball after being shown the red card. Consequently, Al Hoaish wrote in his report that Ronaldo had committed disgraceful behavior.

That cost Cristiano a two-game suspension, which was appealed by Al Nassr but with no success. More than a month later, another trophy will be a stake in a match against Al Hilal, so Ronaldo will probably need to keep his temper if he wants to emerge triumphant this time.