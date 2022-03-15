Following Manchester United's elimination at the hands of Atletico Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Lionel Messi among those who are out of the 2021-22 Champions League. Here, find out when was the last time one of them won the title.

For the second year in a row, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16. Both of them have changed teams in the summer but their luck has not changed this season.

In the 2020-21, Ronaldo suffered an early exit as Porto shocked Juventus, while Messi said goodbye to his European aspirations when PSG - who would eventually sign him - destroyed Barcelona.

Cristiano returned to Manchester United this season, while Leo made a shocking switch to Paris Saint-Germain aiming to get back to continental prominence. However, neither of them got what they wanted and will have to keep on waiting to get their hands on the coveted trophy again.

When was the last time Cristiano Ronaldo won the Champions League?

Cristiano Ronaldo's last UEFA Champions League success came in 2018 when Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 in Kyiv. That was the fifth time the Portuguese star lifted the continental trophy as he had previously won it once at Manchester United and three times in Real Madrid.

When was the last time Lionel Messi won the Champions League?

While Cristiano tasted European glory four years ago, the wait has been much longer for the Argentine star. The last time Lionel Messi won the UEFA Champions League was in 2015 with Barcelona. That season, the Cules secured the trophy after a 3-1 victory over Juventus in the grand final at the Olympiastadion. Since then, the continental trophy became extremely elusive for Leo, who has won the tournament four times in his career.