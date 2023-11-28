The 2023 Ballon d’Or may have passed, but with the year coming to an end, more awards await us. Online voting for the Globe Soccer Awards is already open, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland in the men’s category.

Right now, the Portuguese superstar is frontrunner with 29.1% of the vote, with the Manchester City striker trailing with 15%. Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is third right now with 14% of the vote, while the Inter Miami star is running from behind with 13.6%.

The four superstars are among the 30 initial nominees for the prize. Fans worldwide can vote who should be shortlisted until December 7. Then, shortlists will be voted on from Dec. 12 and 28 both by fans and Globe Soccer’s Official Jury, made up by prominent figures including Francesco Totti and Iker Casillas.

The story of the Globe Soccer Awards

The Globe Soccer Awards, organized by the European Association of Player’s Agents (EFAA), are delivered annually by Globe Soccer since 2010. They started with three prizes, but the number of categories has increased since then, reaching 16 in 2023. Besides, this year there will be four digital awards.

This will be the 14th edition of the Globe Soccer Awards, which will once again be held at Atlantis, The Palm. The winners will be announced in a gala on January 19, 2024. Players and clubs will be rewarded for their work this year in the following categories:

Best Men’s Player

Best Women’s Player

Fans’ Favorite Player of the Year

Best Men’s Club

Best Women’s Club

Best Coach

Best Midfielder

Best Goalkeeper

Power Horse Emerging Player

Best Middle East Player

Best Middle East Club

Players can be shortlisted in multiple categories. Cristiano Ronaldo, for instance, is also leading the vote in the Best Middle East Player and Fans’ Favorite Player of the Year. Kylian Mbappe was the winner in 2023.

All the nominees for 2023 Globe Soccer Awards Best Men’s Player category