Vitinha addresses rumors of Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential return to Portugal

After the ongoing drama surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese national team, Vitinha addressed the star forward's potential return ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

Few players leave a void in the national team quite like Cristiano Ronaldo. The icon’s impact on Portugal since his senior debut in 2003 remains unprecedented. Following Ronaldo’s high-profile fallout with Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus, teammate Vitinha pulled back the curtain on how the squad feels about a potential international return for the superstar forward.

“I hope Cristiano returns to the national team. All I can do is hope he comes back and that everything gets sorted out,” Vitinha told TNT Sports following PSG’s decisive Champions League Matchday 2 victory over Manchester City.

“We all want that, I hope it happens!” Vitinha added, effectively shutting down lingering rumors of a locker room rift. Despite the controversy, Ronaldo has already apologized to his teammates and the nation, though he remains aware that his actions could carry lasting repercussions.

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Fresh off netting the 981st goal of his legendary career with Al-Nassr, anticipation continues to build around whether the 41-year-old captain will reintegrate into the Portuguese squad for their upcoming fixtures.

Cristiano Ronaldo smiling against Wales.

Cristiano’s dispute with Jorge Jesus fractures relationship with Portugal

The friction between Cristiano and Portugal manager Jorge Jesus boiled over during the September 2026 UEFA Nations League international window, stemming from allegations of broken promises and miscommunication. According to Ronaldo’s account of the rift, Jesus originally agreed to bring the veteran star off the bench for a roughly 30-minute shift against Norway.

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Despite warming up throughout the second half, Ronaldo remained on the bench as an unused substitute for the duration of the match. Following a postgame sit-down to address the issue, Jesus reportedly agreed to publicly clarify the misunderstanding during his press conference ahead of Portugal’s upcoming fixture against Denmark.

In the wake of his abrupt departure from the team, Ronaldo issued a lengthy statement taking full accountability for walking out on his teammates mid-camp, while simultaneously criticizing Jesus for failing to keep his word. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has since launched a formal disciplinary investigation and placed the team captain under a provisional international suspension, a decision Ronaldo publicly accepted.

Key takeaways

Vitinha expressed hope that Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the Portuguese national team.

expressed hope that Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the Portuguese national team. Ronaldo recently scored the 981st goal of his career for Saudi club Al-Nassr.

of his career for Saudi club Al-Nassr. The Portuguese Football Federation placed Ronaldo under a provisional international suspension.

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