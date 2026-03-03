Where to watch Real Sociedad vs Athletic Club live in the USA: 2025/2026 Copa del Rey

Real Sociedad face off against Athletic Club in the second leg of the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey semifinal. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

The Basque Derby in this Copa del Rey semifinals is far from decided after Real Sociedad edged Athletic Bilbao 1-0 on the road in the semifinal first leg, taking a narrow advantage back to Anoeta.

With just one goal separating the rivals, Bilbao are still within striking distance and one big performance could flip the tie and punch a ticket to the final. Expect another heated, high-stakes clash—don’t miss it.

When will the Real Sociedad vs Athletic Club match be played?

Real Sociedad play against Athletic Club in the second leg of the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey semifinal this Wednesday, March 4, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Nico Serrano of Athletic Club – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Club: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Athletic Club in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Copa del Rey clash between Real Sociedad and Athletic Club live in the United States on ESPN+.