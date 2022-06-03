Manchester United are a sleeping giant. The team's bad moment generated a big doubt as to whether Cristiano Ronaldo would stay at the Red Devils next season.

Manchester United are a sleeping giant. Since Alex Ferguson stepped down as head coach in 2013, the club has lost its way. For next season and until June 2025, Red Devils officials hired Erik ten Hag as the new coach to assemble a competitive team and return Manchester United to the top level.

According to The Mirror, The Dutchman has reportedly been given a £200 million budget to rebuild the squad. There are many rumors about the players that United could sign, but the truth is that several players will leave the club, and that will give more money to the institution.

Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Lee Grant, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, and Edinson Cavani have left the club. In addition, United intend to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, and Anthony Martial. As per figures from Spotrac, the sextet of players who have left United will net them a saving of £48.44million in basic wages.

The Red Devils will not compete in the UEFA Champions League next season, with the poor campaign they performed only enough to qualify for the UEFA Europa League. The poor performance of the team, the large number of players who left, and the lack of signings generated big doubt as to whether Cristiano Ronaldo would stay at Manchester United next season. The Portuguese was in charge of clearing up the doubts and putting an end to the speculation.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly made a decision on his future

A few months ago, The Telegraph reported that Ten Hag believed it would be “foolish” to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club. The rumor was true and the Dutchman intends to have the Portuguese among his players. But the 37-year-old's decision was still to be known.

During an interview with United's official website, CR7 appeared to confirm he would be staying next season. Speaking on his emotional return to Manchester United, the Portuguese revealed: "I was and still am very happy to be here". The striker also insisted he still has faith in this side, claiming United will return to where they belong.

In this context, the 37-year-old spoke about the new coach: "I know Ten Hag did a fantastic job for Ajax and that he's an experienced coach, but we need to give him time. Things need to change the way he wants. I hope we have success, of course”.

Cristiano Ronaldo is under contract with the Red Devils until June 2023 and believes he can win another title with the English club, and also stated: "The records are coming in a natural way. I don't follow the records, but the records follow me. So, it's good".

In addition, the Portuguese did not doubt his future: “I still love the passion for the game. And of course, Manchester and my teammates helped me all the way, so I have to appreciate all the people who help Cristiano”.