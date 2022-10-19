The Real Madrid boss doubled down on Kylian Mbappe’s possible transfer to the club, Florentino Perez showed he doesn’t forgive or forget easily.

It was the biggest soap opera during the season last year, when would he sign, is he house hunting, all roads led to Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe. The reports were that by March the deal had been reached and PSG would be losing one of the biggest stars in the game on a free transfer.

Then at the last minute Kylian Mbappe turned the tables and resigned with PSG for two years making him the highest paid player in soccer. Real Madrid with a lot of egg on their face quickly dusted off and won the UEFA Champions League on the back of some amazing play from Karim Benzema, Vinícius Júnior, Luka Modrić, and Federico Valverde.

Now in a 90min report, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has commented about the latest Kylian Mbappe rumors, given that less than three months into the new season, Kylian Mbappe seems to want out of PSG and could make his way to Real Madrid.

Florentino Perez on Kylian Mbappe rumors

"I’m not even paying attention to the rumors. We had a good summer of rumors and gossip and all of that is pointless now… Signing him makes no sense for us now, our attackers are developing in a great way. Vinicius and Rodrygo are two formidable players. I see them both as potential Ballon D’Or winners, we have to see how they keep developing.

"We’re only focusing on the players we have now and we’re doing just fine. [Eduardo] Camavinga, [Federico] Valverde, [Eder] Militao and [Aurelien] Tchoauemeni are young and have a promising future ahead of them” Perez stated.