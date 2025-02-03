Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace vs Al Wasl in the AFC Champions League

Just two days before turning 40 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is still celebrating goals at the professional level. The Al Nassr star scored twice in the match against Al Wasl in Matchday 7 of the AFC Champions League group phase.

Ronaldo first scored at the 44th minute of the first half from the penalty spot to give Al Nassr their second goal of the night, after Ali Al Hassan opened the scoring.

He then appeared with a great header at the 78th minute mark to scored the third goal of Al Nassr, receiving an assist from Sadio Mane. With the victory secured, Ronaldo was subbed off for Abdulrahman Ghareeb.

The Portuguese star now has scored 23 goals in 25 matches this season, maintaining an impressive goal average. In the AFC Champions League, he has scored five goals so far.

Meanwhile, in the Saudi Pro League, he is the top goalscorer so far with 15 units, two more than his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema, who now plays for Al-Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo extends his all-time record

The goal is also his 923nd in his professional career, extending his all-time record. While Ronaldo backed down from his goal of scoring 1000 goals, at least publicly, he certainly has maintained an impressive rhythm, being only 77 units away.

On the other hand, Stefano Pioli’s Al Nassr are still in the race for some big trophies this season. While in the domestic league they remain in the third place, they are in a comfortable place to reach the next round in the AFC Champions League.

The Portuguese has expressed his wish to win the biggest tournament in Asia, especially as he is still trophyless with Al Nasr. As he has remained coy with his plans, Ronaldo is reportedly close to renewing his contract with the Saudi club.