Chiefs’ Travis Kelce praises Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Super Bowl LIX

As the Kansas City Chiefs aim to win a historic three-peat while facing the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl LIX, its stars have been drawing inspiration from soccer legends. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes hailed Lionel Messi as the GOAT, while tight end Travis Kelce praised Cristiano Ronaldo on his 40th birthday.

In a video shared by ESPN Mexico on TikTok, Kelce explained what makes Ronaldo great. “Well, anybody at the top of their game, you can take motivation from how he’s got it on the field,” he said.

“He’s such a fun guy to watch. You didn’t always see those long distance goals, and those free-kicks that he can make, and how he just can curve the ball to get it into goal,” he explained. “You can tell he works on his craft. He’s almost like an artist with the ball. That’s something you can’t take away from him. Just how master he is with the ball and his feet.”

Kelce’s words came after Ronaldo self-proclaimed as the “greatest of all time,” causing a stir. “I’m the best scorer, the most complete player. The greatest of all time? I think so. I haven’t seen anyone better than me. I say this from the heart,” Ronaldo told Edu Aguirre in an interview for El Chinguirito.

Among the several responses, Inter Miami coach and Lionel Messi’s friend, Javier Mascherano, responded to Ronaldo’s bold statement with a different opinion. Meanwhile, Messi’s own statement when asked if he is the GOAT has gone viral.

What has Lionel Messi said when asked if he is the ‘greatest of all time’?

After Messi won his record-breaking eight Ballon d’Or, he told the press when asked if he considered himself the greatest player of all time: “As I’ve always said, I don’t know if I’m the best in history or not and it’s not something that I ask myself or that interests me.” he said. “The fact that it is insinuated or said that I can be among the best, as they say, for me is already a gift.”

As the Chiefs gear up for another shot at history, the GOAT debate in soccer continues to spark conversation. Whether it’s Mahomes admiring Messi or Kelce appreciating Ronaldo’s craft, the influence of these players goes beyond their own sport.