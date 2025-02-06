Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt farewell to former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo

Former Real Madrid and Brazil left-back Marcelo announced his retirement at the age of 36 in a video posted to social media on Thursday. His former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t take long to send him a farewell message.

“My brother, what an incredible career! We have lived a lot together, years of achievements, victories and unforgettable moments,” Ronaldo wrote in Portuguese on his social media. “More than a teammate, a companion for my life. Thank you for everything, friend. I wish you all the best in this new stage of your life.”

Marcelo responded with “my brother,” and a heart emoji. They played together for nine years in Real Madrid. The Brazilian star ends his successful career with several trophies under his belt, such as five Champions League titles and six LaLiga titles.

Marcelo first joined Real Madrid from Fluminense in 2007 as a 18-year-old, and spent fifteen seasons with Los Blancos. He won 25 trophies with them, being one of the most decorated players in history for the club.

Marcelo and Ronaldo celebrating a goal against Wolfsburg during the 2016 Champions League (Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Ronaldo wasn’t the only one to pay tribute to Marcelo. “One of the greatest left-backs in Real Madrid and world football history, and we had the privilege of watching him for a long time,” Madrid’s longtime president Florentino Perez said of the news, according to ESPN.“He is one of our greatest legends and Real Madrid is and always will be his home,” he added. Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba, Raphael Varane are also among his former teammates to have reacted to the news.

Marcelo’s illustrious career

Marcelo also had successful stints in his home country with Fluminense, playing a key role in their 2023 Copa Libertadores triumph after departing Real Madrid following their 2022 Champions League victory and a brief spell with Olympiacos in Greece.

He earned 58 caps for Brazil, scoring six goals. While he never won a major international tournament, he was part of the squad that claimed the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup on home soil. He also secured silver and bronze medals with Brazil at the 2012 and 2008 Olympic Games, respectively.