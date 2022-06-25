There is growing dissatisfaction among Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester United. In the midst of it all, the 37-year-old could make the ultimate betrayal to the Red Devils by joining their Premier League arch rivals, Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a disastrous season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his temporary replacement Ralf Rangnick. This was his first year back at Old Trafford and it was a dreadful one.

Manchester United failed to make the UEFA Champions League ahead of the next season despite the veteran's 24 goals and three assists in 38 competitive games in the Premier League, even after forcing his way out of Juventus.

The advent of new manager Erik ten Hag has also not encouraged him, thus speculations started to emerge that CR7 was ready to leave after just a year in his contract. Now the 37-year-old has been linked with a permanent move to a club nobody would have ever expected.

Chelsea meet with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and agent Jorge Mendes addressed the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United for Chelsea this summer at a recent discussion. Ronaldo is becoming impatient with United's recruiting woes as the new Blues' hierarchy prepares to make a statement in his first transfer window.

According to The Athletic, Boehly spoke with super-agent Jorge Mendes, whose clients include the 37-year-old, in Portugal last week. Cristiano's current predicament and the possibility of his moving to London this summer were among the topics of discussion during the meeting.

Both the Stamford Bridge side and Bundesliga champions Bayern are said to have discussed the possibility of signing him. However, as things stand, the Red Devils wish to retain him at Old Trafford as long as possible. Manchester United's lack of signing action this summer is said to be a problem for the ex-Real Madrid and Juventus striker.

Apparently, Ronaldo wants United to match his ambitions of becoming a top-tier team by bolstering their own by adding to their roster. There are a number of teams in the Premier League who have already strengthened their starting lineups this season, including Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal.