Bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal lose key player for October 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

While several nations have already secured their spots for the 2026 World Cup, qualification in Europe remains undecided. In this context, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal are preparing for their two October 2026 World Cup Qualifiers without a key piece in midfield.

For the upcoming matches against Ireland and Hungary, head coach Roberto Martinez will be without Joao Neves, as the PSG midfielder suffered a left thigh injury during the Champions League opener against Atalanta.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) confirmed the news through an official statement. “The FPF Health and Performance Directorate, in conjunction with the PSG medical department, determined that the Portuguese international midfielder is not in physical condition to participate in the national team’s matches,” the statement read.

Despite Neves’ absence, Portugal will look to maintain their strong form in qualifying. They opened the campaign with a 5–0 win over Armenia, highlighted by a Cristiano Ronaldo brace, and followed it with a 3–2 victory over Hungary, both on the road.

Joao Neves #87 of Paris Saint-Germain during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo could make more history

Portugal’s captain is on the verge of breaking another record and once again etching his name into soccer history. With one more goal, Cristiano Ronaldo would become the all-time leading scorer in World Cup Qualifiers, surpassing Carlos Ruiz of Guatemala, with whom he is currently tied at 39 goals.

That would add to the long list of records Ronaldo already holds with Portugal. He remains the most capped player in world soccer, with 223 appearances, and the top international goal scorer, with 141 goals.

Beyond his international milestones, Ronaldo continues his pursuit of another unprecedented mark—becoming the first player in history to reach 1,000 career goals. He currently sits at 946, with Lionel Messi following at 884. At 40 years old, the former Real Madrid forward appears poised to reach the milestone before anyone else.