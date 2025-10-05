Trending topics:
Messi reaches 100 goal contributions with Inter Miami: How many does Ronaldo have at Al Nassr?

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi reached the milestone of 100 goal contributions with the team after a fantastic performance, once again reminding fans of his unmatched consistency. This achievement raises the question: how many goal contributions does Cristiano Ronaldo have with Al Nassr?

By Emilio Abad

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Lionel Messi delivered another masterclass for Inter Miami, providing three assists against the New England Revolution in MLS action. It was a brilliant performance that reinforced his status as the club’s greatest-ever player and one of the league’s most dominant forces. His latest milestone naturally raises one big question: how many goal contributions does Cristiano Ronaldo have with Al Nassr?

Messi recently reached the remarkable mark of 100 goal contributions for Inter Miami, with 66 goals and 34 assists since joining the club. He achieved the milestone in style, orchestrating play and setting up his teammates in what was his final appearance before joining Argentina for their upcoming friendlies ahead of the next World Cup.

This season alone, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has already surpassed 40 goal contributions in MLS, continuing to defy age and expectations. His first two assists of the night pushed him past that total, further solidifying his case as one of the most impactful players in North America.

With two regular-season matches remaining, the World Cup champion has 24 goals and 17 assists, proving once again that even at 38 years old, he remains a game-changer. Messi continues to dominate both statistically and creatively, staying firmly in contention for the league’s Golden Boot and MVP awards for a second straight season.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami

How many goal contributions does Cristiano Ronaldo have with Al Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s numbers with Al Nassr have been equally remarkable. The Portuguese forward has already surpassed 100 combined goals and assists since joining the Saudi club, showcasing his relentless consistency and elite finishing.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces clear opportunity to break another record in upcoming World Cup Qualifiers

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo faces clear opportunity to break another record in upcoming World Cup Qualifiers

As of today, Ronaldo has recorded 124 total goal contributions for Al Nassr — 104 goals and 20 assists — achieved in just 117 matches. The fact that his contributions outnumber his appearances highlights his incredible efficiency and continued dominance as the focal point of the Saudi side’s attack.

This milestone is particularly significant because Ronaldo has now scored 100 or more goals for four different clubs — a feat unmatched in soccer history. At40 years old, he continues to redefine longevity, proving that his hunger for goals and success remains as fierce as ever, with Al Nassr benefiting from every bit of his experience and professionalism.

Messi’s next goal — Carlos Vela’s record

The next target on Messi’s radar is Carlos Vela’s single-season record of 49 goal contributions, set in 2019 with Los Angeles FC — a benchmark that once seemed untouchable. At his current pace, Messi could tie or even surpass that mark before the end of the regular season, especially if Inter Miami continue their push into the postseason.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
