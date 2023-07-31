The Saudi Pro League has increased its value tenfold with the amount of star players being signed in order to help elevate the country’s soccer landscape. Al- Hilal alone has Rúben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinković-Savić, and Malcom as some of their latest imports.

Now Al-Hilal wants to make its biggest splash signing and according to L’ÉQUIPE, the club owned by the Public Investment Fund want the best striker in Serie A, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen is coming off of a fantastic season for the Serie A champions, scoring 31 goals in 39 matches across the board for the three time Scudetto winners.

Al-Hilal bid for Victor Osimhen

According to L’Equipe Al-Hilal sent two transfer requests for Victor Osimhen, one in the range of €120 million and another of €140 million. It has not been reported if Napoli will even entertain the offer as the club is looking to resign the Nigerian striker for the long term.

The Saudi Pro League is in a sign now and worry about how it looks later mode, as clubs have overspent on a number of players in order to increase the profile of the league as the country looks to replenish its less than sterling image to the world through sport.