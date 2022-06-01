Croatia take on Austria at Stadion Gradski vrt in Osijek for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Croatia and Austria meet in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Stadion Gradski vrt in Osijek. The visitors are going to play against a tough rival, but the home team also has weak points. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Croatia are another group favorite along with France, they had an 'easy' World Cup qualification without losing games in 2022. The team won a recent game against Bulgaria 1-1 in what was the second of two international friendly games.

Austria are winless in 2022, the first game this year was part of the qualifiers and they lost 2-1 against Wales on the road. After that game Austria drew a relatively easy game against Scotland 2-2 at home.

Croatia vs Austria: Date

Croatia and Austria play for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, June 3 at Stadion Gradski vrt in Osijek. The home team have a golden opportunity to win at home and take three easy points, but the visitors are desperate to get this tournament off to a good start.

Croatia vs Austria: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Croatia vs Austria at the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, Croatia and Austria at the Stadion Gradski vrt in Osijek on Friday, June 3, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is Fox Soccer Plus

