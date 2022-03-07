Cruz Azul take on CF Montreal at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México for the Quarterfinals at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Cruz Azul vs CF Montreal: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals

Cruz Azul and CF Montreal meet in the Quarterfinals of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México. The home team has everything going for them to win this game. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Cruz Azul should take advantage of this home game to send a strong message to the other teams in the quarterfinals since they are favorites like most of the Mexican teams in the quarterfinals.

CF Montreal are the only Canadian team to make it to the quarterfinals, Forge were the other team from Canada playing in the Round of 16 but lost in two legs against Cruz Azul. CF Montreal's last good result in the CONCACAF Champions League was as runners-up in the 2014-15 season.

Cruz Azul vs CF Montreal: Date

Cruz Azul and CF Montreal play for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 9 at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México. The home team lost a recent game in the local Mexican league, but the visitors won last month against Santos Laguna in two legs.

Cruz Azul vs CF Montreal: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Cruz Azul vs CF Montreal at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals, Cruz Azul and CF Montreal at the Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México on Wednesday, March 9, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, TUDN USA

