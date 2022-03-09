Cruz Azul play against CF Montreal today for a Quarterfinals game of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. Full details about how to watch or live stream free the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Cruz Azul and CF Montreal meet in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals. This game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico D.F today, March 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The visitors will face another Mexican team after eliminating Santos Laguna in the Round of 16. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Cruz Azul are another of the Mexican teams in the quarterfinals, they won in the round of 16 against Forge FC from Canada and now Cruz Azul plays against another Canadian team.

CF Montreal are not big favorites to win against the Mexicans, but they are the current champions in Canada and they know how difficult it is to win a tournament, plus CF Montreal has enough experience in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Cruz Azul vs CF Montreal: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de Mexico D.F, Mexico.

Cruz Azul vs CF Montreal: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Cruz Azul vs CF Montreal: Storylines

Cruz Azul showed no mercy against Forge FC in their first game in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League, winning 1-0 and 3-1 both legs. In the local league, Cruz Azul is in good form with a positive record of 4-2-3 and in sixth place in the standings of the 2022 Clausura Tournament. Last season, during the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League, Cruz Azul did a good job and reached the semifinals where they lost against Monterrey 5-1 in two legs.

CF Montreal are back in the tournament after they had a few seasons absent from the CONCACAF Champions League. But this year things could be better for them as the team recently won their local tournament in Canada. The last good result that CF Montreal got in the CONCACAF was a runners-up title in the 2014-15 season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cruz Azul vs CF Montreal in the U.S.

This 2022 CONCACAF Champions League game for the Quarterfinals will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, TUDN USA.

Cruz Azul vs CF Montreal: Predictions And Odds

Cruz Azul are big favorites to win the first leg with 1.49 odds that will pay $149 bucks with a $100 bet at BetMGM, they have a strong offense attack at home but the visitors are hyped. CF Montreal are underdogs at 6.25 odds. The draw is offered at 4.33 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this CONCACAF Champions League game is: Cruz Azul 1.49.

BetMGM Cruz Azul 1.49 Draw 4.33 / 2.5 CF Montreal 6.25

