Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Cruz Azul face off against Chivas in what will be the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarterfinals. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

Cruz Azul and Chivas opened their quarterfinal series with a tight, tactical showdown in Guadalajara, a match where neither side pushed beyond its comfort zone despite expectations that the home crowd would spark a stronger surge from Chivas.

Now the series shifts to Mexico City, giving Cruz Azul a narrow edge with the decisive leg on their turf, but there’s no room for complacency against a Chivas squad showing renewed urgency and hunger. With a semifinal berth at stake, this matchup a high-stakes clash.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Chivas match be played?

Cruz Azul receive Chivas in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarterfinals this Sunday, November 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Efrain Alvarez of Chivas controls the ball ahead of Jorge Sanchez of Cruz Azul – Simon Barber/Getty Images

Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Cruz Azul and Chivas will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Univision, TUDN, ViX.