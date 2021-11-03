Cruz Azul face Leon today at the Estadio Azteca in a match for Round 11 of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura tournament. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Cruz Azul and Leon face each other at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, in the 11th round of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura tournament today, November 3, 2021, at 11:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Torneo Apertura Round 11 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their 29th overall meeting. No surprises here as Cruz Azul are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 12 occasions so far; Leon have grabbed a triumph just six times to this day, and a great number of even 10 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on July 18, 2021, when Sky-Blues became the 2021 Campeón de Campeones, after triumphing 2-1 in the Final at the Dignity Health Sports Park in the US. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the third time this year, and the second time in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura.

Cruz Azul vs Leon: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Time: 11:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Cruz Azul vs Leon: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

Cruz Azul vs Leon: Storylines

In the last five Liga MX Apertura fixtures, Cruz Azul have managed two triumphs. In addition, they have three successive draws (WDDDW). Meanwhile, Leon have been in a similar form. They have aslo emerged victorious twice in the last five Liga MX matches, only to suffer two defeats and draw once (DWLWD).

The Sky-Blues currently sit in fifth place on the Liga MX table with 23 points in 15 Apertura matches so far. On the other hand, the Green Bellies are placed right below them, in sixth place in Liga MX with 23 points won in 15 games in the Torneo Apertura, with a lower goal difference record.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 3, 2001, and it ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw in the 2001 Liga MX Apertura. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in the postponed Round 11.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cruz Azul vs Leon in the U.S.

The 2021 Liga MX Apertura Round 11 game between Cruz Azul and Leon, to be played today, at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, will be broadcast on TUDN.com, TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW, TUDN App in the United States.

Cruz Azul vs Leon: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Cruz Azul. FanDuel see them as the firm favorites to claim another win this season and they have given them -+110 odds. The away side Leon, have +250 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +210 payout.

FanDuel Cruz Azul +110 Tie +210 Leon +250

* Odds via FanDuel