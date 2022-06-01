Cyprus and Kosovo will square off in a match for the League C of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this Group 2 game in the US and Canada.

Cyprus and Kosovo will face each other at the AEK Arena - George Karapatakis in a Group 2 match of the League C for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Here you will find the date, start time and how to watch or live stream this match online free. If you live in the US, you can watch it on FuboTV (free trial), while in Canada, you can tune in on DAZN.

It will be the first match for both national teams in this edition of the UEFA Nations League. Neither side managed to qualify for the upcomening 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but they will both try to go as far as possible in this tournament.

Cyprus lost their last game to Slovenia in Novemeber, 2021, and will be looking to end their negative run of 9 matches withput victories. Meanwhile, Kosovo managed to draw 1-1 with Switzerland in March in an international friendly to accumulate 3 games without defeats.

Cyprus vs Kosovo: Date

The match for the League C of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League between Cyprus and Kosovo will be played on Thursday, June 2. They share the Group 2 with Greece and Northern Ireland.

Cyprus vs Kosovo: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Cyprus vs Kosovo in the US and Canada

The Cyprus vs Kosovo game for the League C of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League will be broadcast in the US exclusively on FuboTV (free trial). If you live in Canada, you can watch this game on DAZN.

How to watch Cyprus vs Kosovo anywhere

