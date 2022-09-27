Kosovo take on Cyprus at Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri in Pristina for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Kosovo and Cyprus meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri in Pristina. The visitors need to win to move on.

Kosovo will not be able to play in League B as they do not have enough points to be promoted to a better league. Furthermore, Kosovo has a negative record of 2-0-3 and 6 points.

Cyprus are fighting to avoid relegation, they won only one game during the group stage and the other four were two draws and two losses. If Cyprus do not win this game they will be relegated to the play-outs.

Kosovo vs Cyprus: Kick-Off Time

Kosovo and Cyprus play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, September 27 at Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri in Pristina.

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 28)

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Estonia: 9:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Latvia: 9:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Liechtenstein: 8:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 10:45 PM

San Marino: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

San Marino: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

United Kingdom: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Kosovo vs Cyprus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Austria: DAZN

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Barbados: Csport.tv

Botswana: SuperSport OTT 2

Brazil: Star+

Burundi: SuperSport OTT 2

Cameroon: SuperSport OTT 2

Canada: DAZN , FuboTV

Gambia: SuperSport OTT 2

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport OTT 2

India: Sony LIV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport OTT 2

Lesotho: SuperSport OTT 2

Liberia: SuperSport OTT 2

Malawi: SuperSport OTT 2

Mauritius: SuperSport OTT 2

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Namibia: SuperSport OTT 2

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 2

Pakistan: Sony LIV

Portugal: Match Player

Rwanda: SuperSport OTT 2

Sierra Leone: SuperSport OTT 2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Variety 4

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV

Tanzania: SuperSport OTT 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport OTT 2

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), ViX

Zambia: SuperSport OTT 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport OTT 2