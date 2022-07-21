After all the rumors surrounding Dani Alves, he finally decided to join Pumas UNAM and become their right-back. He is not the first top player from this country to sign with a Liga MX club as some big names like Ronaldinho or Bebeto left some incredible memories in this tournament.

It is not the first time a Liga MX club goes for a Brazilian star. Of course, not everyone had success and, in spite of being top players, their path through Mexico was forgettable for some of them. Here is a list of the ones from that country that arrived to the league as the biggest blockbuster moves for the tournament.

The biggest Brazilians to ever play in Liga MX

Bebeto - Toros Neza

Jose Roberto Gama De Oliveira, also known as Bebeto, played for Toros Neza in Winter of 1999. He was probably one of the bggest stars to play in Liga MX, but in spite of his talent, he only played eight matches with the club. He suffered a robbery in the city and also an earthquake, which led to an exit from Mexico as he got quickly scared of the country.

Ronaldinho - Queretaro

Another former Barcelona's player appeared in Mexico recently. Ronaldinho arrived in 2014 to Queretaro, which is not one of the biggest clubs in the country in sports and economic terms. In spite of that, everyone was thrilled to see the forward and every single one of the team's games showed the stands full no matter if they were not fans from the club.

Cabinho - Pumas, Atlante, Leon and Tigres

Probably the best Brazilian to ever play in Liga MX is Evanivaldo Castro, also known as Cabinho. He entered the league in 1974 to play with the same Pumas as the ones that will receive Dani Alves this 2022. After that era, he played for Atlante, Leon and Tigres, scoring a total of 312 goals that still have him as the top scorer in Mexico's tournament.

Ricardo Ferretti - Pumas, Toros Neza, Monterrey and Toluca

Tuca, who stands for the name of Ricardo Ferretti, is also a living legend for Pumas UNAM. He had his best years with the Auriazules and then left to Toros Neza, Monterrey and Toluca. He retired with the first club in the list and then became one of the best managers the team has had in its history.

Antonio Carlos Santos - America, Tigres, Veracruz, Santos, Morelia, Atlante and Lobos BUAP

The Aguilas also have a spot in this list with Antonio Carlos Santos as one of the best Brazilians to ever play in Liga MX. He played for seven teams in Mexico, but it was with America when he had his greatest years. He won seven titles with the Azulcremas, becoming a legend for the institution.