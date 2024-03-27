The eventful 3-3 draw between Spain and Brazil gave plenty to talk about on Tuesday, as even Barcelona reacted to the match. Of course, the Catalans kept an eye on the game as they had many players involved.

But their social media team also seized the chance to throw shade at Vinicius Junior, who shines for the lifelong rivals Real Madrid. It was subtle, but not hard to notice.

“Lamine >>>>>>>,” Barca’s post on X (formerly Twitter) read, along with a picture of Lamine Yamal with Vinicius chasing the Spanish youngster from behind. The subtle message from the club seemed to be that Yamal is better than the Real Madrid star.

Of course, other also related it to the presence of Endrick on the field, as the Palmeiras gem is just a few months older than Yamal. Either way, the post made noise on the Internet, surpassing 3 million views with thousands of replies.

Vinicius, Yamal and Endrick all take spotlight for different reasons

The three players in question drew a lot of attention during and after the game, though not for the same reasons. All eyes were on Vinicius even before the kick-off, as the winger broke down in tears when speaking about racism at a press conference.

The 23-year-old later made even more headlines for a heated moment with Aymeric Laporte, who later mocked the Brazilian on social media, as well as a confusing situation with Alvaro Morata after Lucas Paqueta’s dramatic equalizer.

Endrick, meanwhile, once again took center stage by scoring his second consecutive goal for the Brazilian national team. The 17-year-old had already given his country the win against England at Wembley in its previous friendly.

Yamal stood out for Spain, as his incredible performance included winning a controversial penalty for the opener