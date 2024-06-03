Former Real Madrid star David Beckham congratulated a Real Madrid player and indirectly celebrated with his former club for their 15th UEFA Champions League crown.

Real Madrid are kings of Europe. A 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund gave the Spanish giants their 15th UEFA Champions League crown. One of the top players in the final was English international Jude Bellingham, who played a magnificent match.

The 20-year-old faced off against his former club, where the midfielder played from 2020 to 2023. Jude Bellingham claimed three titles with Real Madrid in his first season.

Fully aware of the achievement was Inter Miami owner and former Real Madrid star David Beckham, who took the chance to celebrate the big occasion by cheering on Jude Bellingham.

David Beckham Champions League post

Beckham uploaded a picture of himself shirtless with the caption, “HEY JUDE !! What a first season 🏆🏆 🤍🤍 @judebellingham @realmadrid 🤍🤍 CHAMPIONS.”

David Beckham’s time at Real Madrid was marked by both successes and challenges. He joined the club from Manchester United in 2003 amidst much fanfare, becoming one of the famous “Galacticos” signed by Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez as part of his ambitious project to assemble a star-studded team.

David Beckham

During his four seasons at Real Madrid, Beckham showcased his exceptional skill as a midfielder and his trademark precision in free kicks. He played alongside football legends like Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, Raúl, and Roberto Carlos, contributing to Real Madrid’s attacking prowess and playing a significant role in the team’s successes. Beckham helped Real Madrid win the La Liga title in the 2006-2007 season, which was his final season with the club.

However, his time at Real Madrid was also marked by some internal conflicts, including disagreements with then-manager Fabio Capello, which led to Beckham being dropped from the squad at times.

Despite the ups and downs, Beckham’s tenure at Real Madrid undoubtedly left a lasting impact. His professionalism, work ethic, and on-field performances endeared him to fans, and he remains fondly remembered for his time wearing the iconic white jersey of Real Madrid.