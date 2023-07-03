David Beckham is still one of the most recognizable players in the sport of soccer. Becks came to America in 2007 and revolutionized Major League Soccer and won two MLS Cups with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Before that he had won a LaLiga title with Real Madrid and from 1992-2003 was a part of Manchester United. At ManU the Spice Boy as he was known won 12 titles for his boyhood club and scored 85 goals in 394 appearances.

Now in a Daily Mirror report, Beckham has stated how he felt after leaving Manchester United, after a rift with legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

David Beckham did not watch United for three years

Speaking at St. Johns Wood United Synagogue in north London the former Manchester United star stated, ‘I always felt I would start my career at Manchester United and end my career at Manchester United,’

‘I had no intention of leaving at any point and I didn’t want to play for any other club.’ For the next three years [after leaving], I couldn’t even watch United on television. Being at United, and supporting them, for as long as I had, it was obviously upsetting.’

After leaving Real Madrid, Beckham would play for LA Galaxy, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain with success at all stops. Today, Beckham continues to manage his empire and is a part owner of Inter Miami in MLS, where he was able to help sign Lionel Messi.