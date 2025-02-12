David Beckham, the former English soccer player who conquered the world with his talent, has built a fortune that transcends the sports world. He has been a footballer, model and businessman, showcasing his talent across various fields.

From his glory days at Manchester United to becoming a true global icon, his wealth reflects a career that was not only built on the playing field but also through a series of strategic decisions off it.

His fortune reaches impressive figures, but his success isn’t just measured in dollars; it’s measured by how he’s transformed his fame into a powerful platform, especially since acquiring Inter Miami, where Lionel Messi currently plays.

What is David Beckham’s net worth?

Since David Beckham’s retirement in 2013, his net worth is estimated at approximately $450 million, a figure that reflects both his successes on the field and his shrewd investments and business deals, according to Forbes.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham looks on prior to a game between St. Louis City and Inter Miami at Chase Stadium on June 01, 2024. (Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

During his career, he not only shined at renowned teams like Manchester United and Real Madrid, but he also became a global icon, signing endorsement deals with high-profile brands like Adidas, PepsiCo and H&M.

The diversification of his income sources, which include everything from endorsement deals to investments in companies and sports clubs, has been key for Beckham to maintain and grow his wealth over the years.

His total fortune is combined with that of his wife, Victoria, who is not only a former member of the popular Spice Girls band but has also built a successful career as a designer. For sure, they are one of the wealthiest couples.

David Beckham’s investments

David Beckham has proven to be a shrewd businessman, leveraging his global fame to make investments that have significantly increased his wealth. After retiring from football, he has managed to diversify his sources of income.

David Beckham smiles in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022. (Source: Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

One of his most notable moves was purchasing a stake in the soccer club Inter Miami CF in 2007, a strategic investment that not only allowed him to become involved in sports management.

This has resulted in a significant increase in the value of the team, which is currently valued at $1.03 billion. The signing of Lionel Messi in 2023 has been a key factor in this growth, further solidifying his position in the world of sports.

In addition to his football-related ventures, he has expanded his personal brand, signing endorsement deals that have allowed him to generate substantial income while also building a solid image in the fashion world.

Through these investments, he has not only managed to maintain his fortune. His ability to diversify his portfolio and capitalize on his status as a global star demonstrates his business acumen beyond the football field.

David Beckham’s earnings and salary

During his football career, David Beckham earned substantial salaries, especially at elite clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain. In LA, his salary was $6.5 million per year.

David Beckham is seen in the Royal Box ahead of the Gentlemen’s Singles first round match during day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2024. (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

In addition, he has been one of the highest-paid athletes in terms of endorsement deals. It was estimated that his annual earnings from sponsorships were around $40 million, although this figure has fluctuated over time.

Overall, it is estimated that his annual earnings range between $40 million and $60 million. Celebrity Net Worth reported that his current annual salary is $50 million, so his fortune continues to grow.

David Beckham’s real estate

David and Victoria Beckham have built an impressive real estate portfolio that includes luxury properties in various parts of the world. In October 2024, the couple acquired an oceanfront mansion on North Bay Road.

This is one of the most exclusive areas of Miami Beach. The property, valued at approximately $80 million, boasts over 1,300 square meters, nine bedrooms and a wide range of luxury amenities, according to a report by AD Magazine.

Co-owner David Beckham of Inter Miami CF and wife Victoria Beckham look on prior to the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United on July 25, 2023. (Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

In 2016, they purchased a £31 million mansion in the exclusive neighborhood of Holland Park in London. The property, which previously belonged to Russian oil magnate Eugene Shvidler, has undergone significant renovations.

That same year, they also acquired a countryside house in the Cotswolds, a rural area known for its natural beauty and picturesque landscapes. This property provides them with a peaceful retreat away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

In 2007, they bought an Italian-style villa in Beverly Hills for €16.6 million. The 1,000-square-meter property, shaped like an “H”, had six bedrooms, an elevator and more. They sold it in 2018 for €30 million.

It has been reported that they own a property in the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest skyscraper in the world. However, specific details about this property are not public. These acquisitions reflect the Beckhams’ taste for high-end properties.