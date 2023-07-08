David de Gea has a big decision in front of him as his contract with Manchester United expired this summer. Though the goalkeeper has been a historic player for the club, coach Erik ten Hag warned publicly that, in order to stay, he had to accept a reduced salary.

In fact, during the last few weeks, the search for a possible replacement is on and Andre Onana could leave Inter Milan to sign with Manchester United. However, that’s not official yet.

Meanwhile, considering this scenario, there was not much time for David de Gea and his future at the Premier League. In a shocking turn of events, the Spanish goalkeeper has announced his next chapter.

David de Gea announces he’s leaving Manchester United

This Saturday, David de Gea went to social media and confirmed he’s out of Manchester United. After 12 years in the club, the last man of the Alex Ferguson’s era won’t play anymore at Old Trafford.

“I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Alex Ferguson brought me to this club.”

David de Gea won an amazing number of titles with Manchester United: one UEFA Europa League, one Premier League, one FA Cup, two EFL Cups and three community Shields.

“I took incredible pride every time on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honor only bestows upon a few lucky footballers.”

The goalkeeper also talked about his future. “I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together. Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge. To push myself again in new surroundings. Manchester will always be in my heart. Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me.”